30 COVID-19 patients discharged in Abuja

Thirty patients who were infected with COVID-19 have been discharged from treatment facilities in the federal capital territory (FCT).

Mohammed Bello, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), broke the news on Saturday.

This brings the number of discharged patients in the FCT to 245.

“Dear FCT residents, I bring you good news as we successfully treated and discharged additional thirty (30) #COVID19 patients from our treatment facilities in the FCT,” he tweeted.

“The total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 245. #StaySafe #TakeResponsibility.”

The FCT has the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

So far, Nigeria has recorded 11,844 cases of the disease. While 3,696 patients have been discharged, 333 have died, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).