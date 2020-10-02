31 days to election, Trump, wife test positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump of the United States has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) — just roughly 31 days to the 2020 presidential election.

The president confirmed this on Twitter after one of his aides Hope Hicks initially tested positive for the virus.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Trump had earlier said himself and the first lady will begin quarantine for 14 days — this is expected to affect his campaign process and disrupt his planned rallies and interviews.

“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19,” he said.

“Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”

According to Bloomberg, the US constitution’s 25th amendment allows Trump to hand over control to the vice president and then reclaim it as soon as he declares himself able.

George Bush, former US president, did handover power twice during his presidency while undergoing medical procedures.

Bush was not the first; Ronald Reagan also did the same when he went in for colon surgery during his presidency.

“If Trump were stricken suddenly or had to be sedated for intubation, the 25th Amendment also allows the vice president and cabinet to execute the transfer of presidential power,” Bloomberg wrote — months before the president tested positive.

More to follow…