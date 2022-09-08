32-year-old ex-convicts arrested for traffic robbery

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of Lagos Police Command has arrested an ex-convict for traffic robbery around the Ketu area of the state.

The 32-year-old suspect, Emmanuel Sunday, was apprehended last week Thursday when RRS officials working undercover spotted him while trying to dispossess a motorist of his mobile phone at the Ojota under-bridge.

Sunday was arrested a few months ago by Alapere Police Division for stealing, for which he was sentenced to a three-month jail term in Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Parading the suspect, the Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the arrest came as a result of the strategic deployment of undercover policemen by the Commander of RRS, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Olayinka Egbeyemi, to comb areas with incidences of traffic robbery.

According to him, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has directed that the team leaves no stone unturned in the arrest of the remaining traffic robbers in the area.