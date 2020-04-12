37-year-old mother dies of COVID-19 at LASUTH

Lago State on Saturday recorded a coronavirus patient’s death bringing the toll in the state to four. It, however, discharged four others including an 11 year old boy.

Four other patients were let home in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Edo State government said that the 11 patients in its care were in stable conditions and responding well to treatment

Lagos State Health Commissioner Prof. Akin Abayomi in an update said the 37 year old mother died of COVID-19 complications in a private hospital.

“Eight new cases of COVID-19 infections on April 10, 2020. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos State to 166,” he wrote on Twitter.

He added: “Three of the confirmed cases have been transferred to Ogun State which is their place of residence.

“However, additional seven COVID-19 patients, who have fully recovered, have been discharged after testing negative twice. The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged in Lagos State is now 46.

“We are however saddened by the death of another patient from COVID-19 related complications in a private hospital in Lagos. Please keep obeying social distancing rules to stay safe.”

In a separate statement Saturday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said: “Today, four more patients; all male, including an 11 year old boy have been discharged from the Lagos State Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; three from Mainland Hospital, Yaba and one from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19

“This brings to 50 the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from the Lagos State isolation facilities.

“I appeal to residents to stay at home, practise Social Distancing Principle and observe highest possible personal and hand hygiene. We are on steady course to victory, let’s all make little sacrifices for the greater good.”

Four Covid-19 patients were similarly discharged after recovering from the disease in the Federal Capital Territory.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said on Twitter: “The FCTA has confirmed the discharge of four (4) #COVID19 patients, bringing the total number of discharged to eleven (11) in the FCT as at 12:30am, April 11th, 2020.

“The FCTA remains committed to curbing the spread the virus in the territory. pic.twitter.com/B7augryQTs – Official FCTA (@OfficialFCTA) April 11, 2020”

With 56, the FCT has the second highest number of COVID-19 patients in the country. Seven patients had earlier been discharged in Abuja.

Edo State Health Commissioner Patrick Okundia said all 11 coronavirus patients in the state were stable and responding well to treatment.

He told reporters in Benin that the state was ready to handle worst-case scenarios.

Some of the confirmed cases, according to him, are currently being managed at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH).

He said the state has recorded a total of 76 suspected cases, 12 confirmed cases and one death, while 289 contacts have been line-listed.

He said: “as the state government intensifies efforts to contain the pandemic, we urge all residents to stay at home and observe social distancing guidelines and other precautionary measures against the spread of the disease, including regular hand washing with soap under running water and the use alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

“If you must go out, do so wearing facemasks. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing. Also do well to report anyone with recent oversea travel history to the state government.”