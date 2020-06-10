’40 killed’ as bandits hit Katsina again

More than 40 residents of Katsina have been killed in a fresh attacks by suspected bandits.

A security source said that the attackers struck at Kadisau village in Faskari local government area of Katsina on Tuesday evening.

The source said after storming Kadisau, they went from house to house, killing anyone in sight. “The attack started at 4pm yesterday and they took hours killing and setting buildings on fire,” he said.

“The gunmen left on their own, and hours later, security personnel arrived the village. The whole place is now empty as those who escaped alive trekked to Funtua town.”

Some of those who sustained injuries are currently receiving treatment at Funtua General hospital.

Gambo Isah, spokesman of the Katsina police command, said the bandits opened fire on the residents who confronted them.

“Yesterday, we received a report that armed bandits numbering over 200 attacked Kadisau village of Faskari LGA,” Isah said.

“According to the report, the bandits went there with the intention to steal food items and other materials from the villagers.

“Unfortunately, some groups of youths came out in large numbers and confronted the bandits. The bandits opened fire on innocent souls. As of yesterday, 14 were reportedly killed while 26 taken and admitted in the hospital.

“And this morning, when I spoke with the area commander of the Funtua area command, he told me that four more victims died in the hospital, making the number of fatalities rise to 18.”

Last week, Aminu Masari, governor of Katsina, announced that his administration had pulled out of the peace deal with bandits.

The state government had entered a peace agreement with the gunmen. But despite the accord, communities in Katsina are still being attacked and residents killed.

The latest attacks happened after some residents protested against killings by bandits.

The protesters had burnt a billboard bearing the picture of President Muhammadu Buhari and the logo of the All Progressives Congress (APC).