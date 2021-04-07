40% of candidates make credit in WASSCE

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results of private candidates who sat for this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) first series.

The results were released on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters, WAEC’s Head of the Nigeria National Office, Patrick Areghan, explained that the examination was designed to help candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions to beat admission deadlines.

“It will interest you to know that the examination is also an international one. This is the fourth edition in Nigeria, with the maiden edition taking place in 2018.

“The examination is primarily designed to help candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions reduce the waiting time for results and beat admission deadlines,” he said.

Areghan said 7,289 candidates sat for the examination with 2,938 — representing 40.31 per cent — obtaining Credits and above in a minimum of any five subjects.

“The analysis of the statistics of the performance of candidates shows that out of the 7,289 candidates that sat the examination, 2,938 candidates, representing 40.31 per cent, obtained Credits and above in a minimum of any five subjects with or without English Language and Mathematics,” he said.