439 foreign-trained medical and dental graduates fail conducted assessment, MDCN discloses

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria’s evaluation examination resulted in the failure of 439 foreign-trained medical and dental graduates.

On November 23 and 24, 2022, the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital in Sokoto hosted the two-day assessment exam.

Dr. Tijani Sanusi, the council’s Registrar, revealed this in an exclusive interview with a PUNCH correspondent on Sunday.

Sanusi said that 477 out of 916 foreign-trained medical and dentistry applicants who took the evaluation exam passed.

“A total of 24 candidates took the dental examination; eight of them passed, while 16 did not. 469 of the 892 candidates who took the medical exam passed, while 423 of them failed, the speaker said.

Sanusi described the assessment examination as a universal practice, adding that no professional is permitted to practice in another country without taking the test.

According to him, it is standard practice to submit to an assessment examination if you have training in one jurisdiction and want to work in another.

“Even if you are a Professor of Medicine here and you have never practiced in the United Kingdom or the United States, when you go in there, you subject yourself to their assessment examination.”

The MDCN oversees the practice of medicine, dentistry, and alternative medicine in the nation in the most effective way possible while protecting the highest quality of medical care.