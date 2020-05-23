45 COVID-19 patients discharged in Lagos

COVID-19 trial
Forty-five COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Lagos after they tested negative for the disease.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, made this known in a statement on Saturday. “I bring you great news from our isolation facilities. Today, 45 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients, 22 females and 23 males, all Nigerians, were discharged to join the society,” he said.

“The patients — 19 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, three from Onikan, eight from Agidingbi, seven from Lekki, one from Eti-Osa (Landmark) and seven from the Lagos Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres, were discharged, having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities has risen to 707.”

Sanwo-Olu urged residents to endeavour to take responsibility and assist the government in creating a coronavirus-free Lagos.

According to the COVID-19 update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), as of Friday, a total of 7,261 confirmed cases had been recorded in 34 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

Of this figure, 2,007 persons have recovered and 221 persons have died.

