50-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Kwara

Kwara state has recorded its second COVID-19 fatality with the death of a 50-year-old woman on Tuesday.

This was announced in a statement issued by Rafiu Ajakaye, chief press secretary to the governor and spokesman, Kwara state technical committee on COVID-19, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The state confirmed its first COVID-19 fatality on May 9, 2020.

According to the statement, the woman had underlying medical conditions. “We regret to announce that the patient did not make it despite the efforts of the medical personnel to save her,” he said.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to her family. We stand by them at this trying time, and restate the need for everyone to keep safe by adhering to all COVID-19 safety protocols.”

The state also announced the discharge of 18 patients who have tested negative twice for the virus.

“Despite the sad occurrence on Tuesday, the government is consoled by the recovery and discharge of 18 other patients,” Ajakaye added.

“The government commends all the frontline workers who are making so much sacrifice to ensure we win this war.”

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), as of June 9, 2020, a total of 143 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in the state.

Kwara recorded its first two COVID-19 cases on April 6, 2020.