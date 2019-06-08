60 APC senators-elect backing Lawan for senate president, says campaign

The campaign organisation of Ahmad Lawan says 60 senators-elect of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are backing its candidate for the office of senate president.

Jibrin Barau, senator representing Kano north and secretary of the campaign organisation, disclosed this at press conference on Saturday, during which a list of the senators-elect was read out.

Barau said the endorsement of Ifeanyi Uba, a senator-elect of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), brings the total number of those who have signed the endorsement register of Lawan to 61.

Only four senators of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have so far endorsed the candidacy of Lawan.

“The APC is the immediate base of senator Ahmad Lawan. They have signed, some of them have even come out to show their endorsement for him,” the secretary said.

“When you take away the three senators from Zamfara, we now have 61 but 60 are APC senators-elect and one is YPP.

“In total the APC senators-elect in total are 62, those who have not signed for us are only two. You can guess for those people.”

Here are the names as provided by Lawan’s campaign organisation.

Adamu Aliero (Kebbi central)

Barau Jibrin (Kano north)

Francis Alimikhena (Edo north)

Solomon Adeola (Lagos west)

Aliyu Abdullahi (Niger north)

Olubunmi Adetumbi (Ekiti North)

Ibrahim Gobir (Sokoto East)

Robert Borrofice (Ondo North)

Sadiq Umar (Kwara North)

Yakubu Oseni (Kogi central)

Adelere Orilowo (Osun west)

Biobarakuma Degi-Eremenyo (Bayelsa East)

Bulus Amos (Gombe south)

Hezekiah Dimka (Plateau central)

Ignatius Longstan (Plateau south)

Halliru Jika (Bauchi central)

Kabiru Gaya (Kano south)

Ajibola Basiru (Osun Central)

Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa West)

Umaru Al-Makura (Nasarawa South)

Danladi Sankara (Jigawa north-west)

Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia (Jigawa North East)

Kashim Shettima (Borno Central)

Sabo Mohammed (Jigawa South-West)

Godiya Akwashuki (Nasarawa North)

Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central)

Buhari Abdulfatai (Oyo North)

Adedayo Adeyeye (Ekiti South)

Bello Mandiya (Katsina South)

Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North)

Bala Ibn Na’Allah (Kebbi South)

Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf (Taraba Central)

Oluremi Tinubu (Lagos Central)

David Umaru (Niger East)

Isah Jibrin (Kogi East)

Suleiman Abdu Kwari (Kaduna North)

Ashiru Yisa (Kwara South)

Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe East)

Ahmad Babba Kaita (Katsina North)

Ifeanyi Ubah (Anambra South)

Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto North)

Lawal Yahaya (Bauchi South)

A.M. Bulkachuwa (Bauchi North)

Ashiru Ahmed (Adamawa Central)

Michael Bamidele (Ekiti Central)

Olalekan Mustapha (Ogun East)

Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun Central)

Abubakar Kyari (Borno North)

Teslim Folarin (Oyo Central)

Uba Sani (Kaduna Central)

Abubakar Shehu (Sokoto South)

Tolu Odebiyi (Ogun West)

Orji Uzor-Kalu (Abia North)

Kabir Barkiya (Katsina Central)

Bima Muhammad Enagi (Niger South)

Ibrahim Shekarau (Kano Central)

Ibrahim Oloriegbe (Lagos East)

Osinowo Adebayo (Lagos East)

Danjuma Goje (Gombe Central)

Saidu Alkali (Gombe North)

Ahmad Lawan (Yobe North)