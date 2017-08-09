GWC condemns Ozubulu’s killings, asks security agencies to fish out culprits

The Green Women for Change and Empowerment Foundation (GWC) has expressed deep shock the news of the sacrilegious invasion of St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Amakwa, Ozubulu, Anambra state and the senseless shooting and killing of innocent worshippers in the early hours of Sunday, August 6, 2017.

GWC, in a statement by Dr. Chinwe Ezejiofor, its Executive Director condemned the heinous crime as cruel, sadistic, unconscionable and unjustifiable and called upon the Nigeria Police, the Directorate of State Security (DSS) and all law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in the search for and apprehension of the barbarians responsible for this dastardly act.

“We commend the Governor of Anambra state, His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano for his timely and personal intervention in calming frayed nerves and the drafting of extra fifty healthcare professionals to complement those available at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi where the injured have been receiving treatment.

“Over and beyond the outpouring of grief and condemnations, this unfortunate incident provides us an opportunity to re-evaluate and re-order our value system as a people.

“A culture that glorifies wealth and affluence, even when ill-gotten, over and above education and integrity, will invariably give rise to a situation such as we had at Ozubulu, and ultimately destroy the society. That is if the report of the police preliminary investigation is anything to go by.

“It is unconscionable also for any person or group of persons to make political capital out of this dastardly act. As preliminary investigation by the police has revealed, this is an isolated incident with no political, religious or ethnic undertones. And none should be ascribed to it.”

GWC commiserated with the families of the deceased and wounded as well as the good people of Ozubulu town and Ndi Anambra for their tragic loss. “We stand as one with them and pray that the Almighty will grant them the fortitude to bear their loss,” Ezejiofor said in the statement.