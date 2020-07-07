9 Ondo lawmakers pull out of impeachment process against deputy gov

Nine lawmakers of the Ondo state house of assembly have pulled out of the impeachment process against Agboola Ajayi, the deputy governor.

The lawmakers in a letter signed by nine of them and presented to the speaker of the assembly, Bamidele Oloyelogun, said they were not in support of the impeachment move against Ajayi.

The lawmakers are Iroju Ogundeji, Jamiu Maito, Raaheed Elegbeleye, Tomide Akinribido, Samuel Ademola, Favour Semilore, Festus Akingbaso, Williams Adekunle and Success Torhukerhijo.

But an impeachment notice has been served on the deputy governor. In the notice, Ajayi was accused of gross misconduct.

In the letter, 14 of the lawmakers supported the impeachment of Ajayi.

Ajayi had defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but insisted on remaining in office.

There are 26 lawmakers in the assembly, and at least 18 members are needed to form a quorum.