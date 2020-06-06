A serial liar scapegoats NIRSAL

Olusola Omole was full of gratitude to God as he celebrated the Managing Director of The Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), Aliyu Abdulhameed. In a Facebook post on June 13, 2019, he shared a picture of himself and his family, and the news of his promotion.

He wrote: “That special feeling that overwhelms you when your MD suddenly calls you to his office on a public holiday, looks into your eyes and tells you ‘I have a good news for you, we have decided to upgrade you.” He recognized the promotion as a reward for diligence and hardwork and advised his followers to always ensure they “bring value to the table at all times.”

Investigations by this website showed that Omole was promoted to head the PMRO Technical Coordinating Unit at the NIRSAL Headquarters in Abuja. The agency had started a restructuring to redirect most of its operations to the field where its services are mostly needed, and to encourage states key into the transformation from agriculture to agribusiness.

But After a few months at the head office, Omole was redeployed to Ondo State to promote the agenda of NIRSAL in the state. He was posted on January 9, 2020 and asked to commence his annual leave immediately after resuming at the Akure Project Monitoring, Remediation and Reporting Office(PMRO).

But the management of NIRSAL soon regretted sending him to the field instead of keeping him at the headquarters where his productivity could be properly supervised. Instead of seeing his redeployment as a challenge to help NIRSAL break into states in the Southwest to advance the project of promotion of agriculture and agribusiness, Omole rather saw it as an opportunity to pursue his entrepreneurship ambition.

An audit report dated March 24 and signed by Iliya Nkosi Smah, Head of NIRSAL’S Internal Audit, claimed that Omole started using his position to engage in private consultancy with groups and Ondo State government but using NIRSAL and the Central Bank of Nigeria as cover for his activities.

“After investigating the staff of Akure, Abeokuta and Ado-Ekiti PMROs, we found out that Omole had been engaging the Development Funds Offices (DFOs) of CBN and other State Governments officials to promote his private enterprise in Abeokuta, Akure and Ado-Ekiti. It was also reported that he visits radio stations to air campaigns for public subscription to the services of some companies he promotes,” the report stated.

Not only was he pursuing personal business at the expense of the organization that sent him to the Southwest, but he also started a campaign of calumny against the management of NIRSAL as a strategy to penetrate the region. The report said NIRSAL investigative team to the Southwest found that Omole was “misinforming the public and staff members in Akure, Abeokuta and Ado-Ekiti” about what the management was doing.

Omole had reportedly accused the management of NIRSAL of marginalizing the Southwest region in its activities, stressing that petitions had been written against Abdulhameed and that he would soon be removed as MD.

The audit committee, following its findings, subsequently recommended that Omole should be “summarily dismissed with immediate effect, without benefits; in line with internal policies and Ethics for professional practice.”

One of his accomplices at the Akure office who was queried, Oluwadare Olonibua, exonerated himself saying Omole misled him and made him believe he was carrying out the mandate of the head office. A source close to Olonibua showed this website a copy of his reply to the query where he explained that:

“I do not know Mr Omole’s antecedents but I broke ties with him few days after his arrival in the state as regards his activities when I realized that he wasn’t ready to work with the NIRSAL office in Ekiti State, having realized that his mission was a personal one and not an official assignment from NIRSAL office as he claimed when he first arrived in Ekiti State…”

Since his dismissal, Omole has found a new passion- to discredit the management of NIRSAL to ensure the MD’s tenure is not renewed so he could find his way back into the system. He is certainly not alone in this cause. He has now aligned himself with other disgruntled persons outside the system to bring down NIRSAL management for purely selfish, pecuniary reasons by sponsoring false allegations using social media and some online publications.

This website was informed that he has been going round some online media houses to portray himself as Mr Clean who was chased out of NIRSAL for exposing corruption and marginalization of Southwest.