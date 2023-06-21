Abba Yusuf reinstates Magaji as Kano anti-corruption boss

Abba Yusuf, Kano governor, has approved the reinstatement of Muhuyi Magaji as the chairman of the Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC).

Magaji was sacked by Abdullahi Ganduje, immediate past governor of Kano state.

A statement signed by Sanusi Bature, the governor’s spokesperson, said the reinstatement of Magaji was to ensure the completion of his tenure.

“Recall that Barr Muhuyi was suspended from office by the previous administration in questionable circumstances,” the statement reads.

Bature said the reinstatement is with immediate effect and in compliance with a court order.

MAGAJI’S BATTLES WITH GANDUJE

On July 16, 2021, the Kano house of assembly asked Magaji to step aside for a month over his alleged opposition to the accountant-general of the state.

Magaji was not recalled for a while. In January 2022, he filed an application for the reversal of his suspension at the national industrial court in Abuja.

On March 1, 2022, a federal high court sitting in Kano dismissed an ex parte application filed by Magaji seeking to stop an investigative panel instituted by the state house of assembly and restrain the police from investigating, arresting or intimidating him.

In April 2022, Magaji was arrested at the Sokoto governor’s lodge in Abuja, where he had gone for screening as Kano governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He was thereafter removed from office by Ganduje after the state assembly said it investigated and uncovered several infractions against him.

Magaji alleged at the time that he was fired because he was investigating some capital projects in which the name of Ganduje and his family prominently featured.

In May 2023, the national industrial court sitting in Kano ordered Magaji’s reinstatement as chairman of the PCACC with immediate effect.