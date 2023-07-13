Abducted Ekiti APC chairman, Omotoso regains freedom

Akinade Adepoju
Report indicates that the abducted Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State, Barrister Paul Omotoso has regained his freedom.

Family sources hinted that he was released early Thursday morning.

The APC chieftain, who was abducted last Saturday, was released after spending almost six days in the kidnappers’ den.

There has been no communication between his abductors and his family since he was abducted.

It is unclear whether ransom was paid to secure his freedom.

The Police are also yet to comment on his reported release.

