Abducted Katsina schoolboys released -Govt

Students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, kidnapped last Friday have been freed, according to the state government.

Governor Aminu Masari Thursday night said the boys were at Tsafe, Zamfara State, and would be transported to Kankara on Friday.

According to him, the release of the schoolboys was facilitated by the leadership of MACABAN/Miyetti Allah.

The Special Adviser to the Katsina Governor on Security, Ibrahim Kastina, also confirmed the release of the students.

He said the students were at Tsafe (82.5km via road) from Kankara town in Katsina. “Alhamdulillah. The boys have been rescued and are now at Tsafe, Zamfara State. But, we shall be moving them to Kankara tomorrow (Friday),” Kastina said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Masari said the abducted students were taken to a forest in Zamfara State.

He, however, refuted the allegation that the students were kidnapped by Boko Haram.

