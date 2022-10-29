Abductors demand N50 million in ransom as Ex-Deputy Vice Chancellor of UI gets kidnapped

Professor Adigun Agbaje, a former deputy vice chancellor for academics at the University of Ibadan, has been abducted. The family has been approached by the kidnappers, who are demanding N50m in ransom.

According to reports, Prof. Agbaje, who is currently on sabbatical at Olabisi Onabanjo University, was en route to Ibadan at around 6 o’clock on Friday when kidnappers blocked his path close to Sat Guru Maharaji Garden.

A source in UI told Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) that the kidnappers “eliminated some officers around the site” before fleeing with their victims.

One of the most esteemed individuals associated with the UI is Agbaje, a political science professor. As you may have discovered, he held the title of only First-Class degree holder in the university’s Political Science department for a number of years before being surpassed in the 2000s by Tunde Oseni, who is currently an Associate Professor at Lead City University, Ibadan.

As a smart student and a supporter of press freedom who helped the development of journalism on the UI campus in a variety of ways, including the Union of Campus Journalists, Adigun is claimed to have been adored by many of his pupils.