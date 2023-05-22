Abdul becomes substantive YABATECH Rector

The Federal Government has approved the appointment of Dr. Ibraheem Abdul as the Rector of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH).

Joe Ejiofor, the Deputy Registrar/Head of Public Relations of YABATECH disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

Ejiofor said that Abdul, a chief lecturer in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, was until the new appointment the Director of Open Distance and Flexible E-Learning (formerly Flexible Skills Development Centre) of the College.

He said the new Rector was also a former Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, in addition to serving as Chairman and member of important and strategic management and academic board committees.

According to him, the YABATECH 7th substantive Rector is a native of Ado-Odo-Otta in Ogun State.

Abdul was born in 1965, joined the service of YABATECH in 1993 as Lecturer 2, and rose steadily to become a chief lecturer in 2012.

He attended Okayama University, Okayama, Japan – Ph.D (Engineering)- 2011; University of Ibadan – M.Sc (Industrial &Production Engineering) – 2004; University of Lagos (M.Sc Mechanical Engineering) – 1996; University of Lagos (B.Sc, Mechanical Engineering) -1987; and Ansar-ud-deen College, Isolo (O/A Level) – 1983.

He is a Fellow, Global Academic of Entrepreneurship and Innovation – 2022; Member Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineer (IEEE) – 2010; Registered Member of Council of Registered Engineers in Nigeria (COREN) – 2004; and Corporate member, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) -2003.

Abdul has published valuable and scholarly papers in both local and international journals.

The rector’s appointment was disclosed days after the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), YABATECH Chapter, appealed to the Federal Government to expedite action on the appointment of a substantive rector for the institution. Monday Ojo, Chairman of ASUP, YABATECH Chapter, had made the appeal at a news conference held on Friday, in Lagos. According to him, three names had been forwarded to the Federal Government by the Governing Council of the College as stipulated in the Polytechnic Act (Amended 2019),. He said that six months after, the substantive rector had not been appointed. Ojo said that not having a substantive rector had setbacks in the general administration of activities in the college, as the acting rector had limited power and certain decisions could not be reached.

Abdul, who is married with children, is succeeding Obafemi Omokungbe whose tenure as Rector ended on Jan. 29