Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, LP national chairman, is dead

Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), is dead.

Kennedy Chigozie, deputy national secretary of the party who confirmed the death of the chairman, said he deceased died in the early hours of Tuesday.

Chogozie said the party will soon make a public announcement on Abdulsalam’s death.

In October 2017, the national working committee of the party sacked the deceased as the national chairman of the following allegations of fraud and embezzlement levelled against him.

He was alleged to have embezzled N1.3 billion party funds. He was also accused of anti-party activities.

Prior to his removal, he had refused to appear before a disciplinary committee set up by the NWC to review the allegations against him.

The party had said late Abdulsalam was warned that failure to attend the hearing would result in his removal from office.

Following his removal, Mike Omotosho, a former gubernatorial candidate of the party in Kwara state, was elected as the new national chairman of the LP.

But in April 2018, the leadership tussle came to an end when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it recognised late Abdulsalam as the authentic national chairman of the party.