Abia governor suspends chief of staff for ‘spraying cash on Odumeje’

Okezie Ikpeazu, governor of Abia state, has suspended Anthony Agbazuere, his chief of staff (CoS).

A video of Agbazuere spraying money on Odumeje, the ‘Indaboski’, is trending online.

In the video shared on Twitter, Agbazuere is seen spraying naira notes on a dancing Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, better known as Odumeje, controversial Onitsha-based clergyman.

The date the video was shot is unknown but it appears to have been in Agbazuere’s office.

In a short statement on Sunday, Chris Ezem, secretary to the state government, announced that the CoS has been suspended immediately.

Although Ezem did not say the reason for the suspension, the action is coming on the heels of the outrage against ‘Agbazuere cash rain’ video on social media.

”Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the immediate suspension from office of the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr ACB Agbazuere,” Ezem said.

The state government is yet to pay some of its workers in the education and health sectors for months.