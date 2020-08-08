Abiodun, Daniel mourn Buruji Kashamu

Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, and former Governor Gbenga Daniel have expressed shock over the demise of Senator Buruji Kashamu on Saturday.

Abiodun in a statement released in Abeokuta by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, described Kashamu’s passage as one death too many and a devastating blow to the nation’s political family generally.

Abiodun said, “I received the sad news of the passing of Senator Buruji Kashamu today, 8 August, 2020, with a deep pain and grief that words cannot capture. On behalf of my family, the Government and the good people of Ogun State, I convey our deepest condolences.

“His demise further diminishes the tribe of my close political associates. He was a large-hearted politician and courageous fighter for whatever cause he believed in.”

Also, Daniel in a condolence message described the death of the PDP stalwart as a rude shock.

He said, “I received with shock the news of the death of Senator Buruji Kasamu, who represented the Ogun East Senatorial District in the Red Chambers between 2015 and 2019.

“I picked a timeless lesson of how transient life can be from this sad occurrence. I am glad despite all our years of political disagreements, conflicts and turbulence, by the hands of providence my heart found a rare opportunity of forgiving and making up with him before his untimely death.

“I pray for his repose to find peace with his Maker and for his family to find the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”