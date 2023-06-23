Acting IGP Egbetokun appoints CP Tunji Disu, PSO to IGP

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has appointed Commissioner of Police Tunji Disu as the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP.

CP Tunji Disu was the former Commander Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

A Police signal made this known saying the appointment is with immediate effect.

CP Disu is a graduate of English Education from Lagos State University (LASU). He was born in Lagos Island, Lagos State, on the 13th of April 1966.

He holds two master’s degrees: one in Public Administration from Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State, and the other in Criminology, Security, and Legal Psychology from Lagos State University.

He joined the police on May 18, 1992. He has attended several professional courses both at home and abroad, including Small Arms Smuggling Training in Botswana; Internet Fraud Training at Cambridge University, UK; Strategic Leadership Command Course at the Police Staff College, Jos; Forensic Investigations and Criminal Intelligence Course at the University of Lagos, amongst others.

Disu was appointed as Commander, Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), on August 2, 2021 by former IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, following the suspension of DCP Abba Kyari.

He is a former Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos State where he led a team that made several arrests of criminals, especially fraudsters.

He was at a time the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He also previously served at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Rivers State, as the second in command of the unit.

He was also a former commander of the Nigeria Police Contingent to the African Union (AU) Peace Keeping Mission in Darfur, Sudan.