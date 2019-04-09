Acting IGP visits Zamfara, pledges decisive action against bandits, kidnappers

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu on Tuesday, visited Zamfara and pledged more decisive action against bandits and kidnappers terrorising the state.

The IGP told newsmen after attending a security stakeholders meeting in Gusau, that President Muhammad Buhari had given the police and other security agencies order to restore normalcy to the state.

Adamu said “We all know the security situation within Zamfara state and North West region in general.

“We have the mandate of the President to come and hear from the stakeholders in Zamfara so that we can carry their views and add it up to the strategy we have against kidnappers and bandits.

“Currently, we have operation that is ongoing, Operation Puff Adder, which is aimed at identifying the location of these bandits, eliminating their camps, getting them arrested and prosecuted as well restoring of order in Zamfara.

“You have heard the steps taken by the Federal Government against mining in the state, we have already constituted a security team comprising all the security agencies to take over the mining sites.

“All what we require from the people of the state is support and cooperation. During the meeting, we have heard that the state needs more personnel that will work with the Civilian Joint Task Force members in order to bring peace and order in the state.

“We pledge to increase the number of policemen and I believe other security agencies will do the same.”

Stakeholders at the meeting including the state government and state Council of Chiefs, called on the federal government to increase the number of policemen and other security personnel in the state.