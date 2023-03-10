Actress Dokubo emerges Rivers LP acting chair

The Labour Party has appointed Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo, as the new acting chairman of the River State chapter of the party days to the governorship and state assembly elections rescheduled for March 18.

A statement signed by the national chairman, Julius Abure, on Thursday, stated that the appointment of Dokubo followed the tenure expiration and dissolution of the caretaker committee led by Dienye Pepple.

Other members of the committee include Philip Loveday as secretary and Gogo Wellington as publicity secretary. Abure added that the appointment letter was for one month.

The leadership of the Labour Party, on Tuesday, announced the dissolution of the executive council of its Rivers State branch with immediate effect.

A statement signed by Abure said that the state officials of the party were axed for gross anti-party activities and corruption in the management of the party’s funds.

The dissolution came in the wake of reports that the state chapter of the party had collapsed its structure to endorse the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Sim Fubara.

He further stated that those who were at the helms of affairs in the state, where the presidential mandate of the party’s standard bearer, Peter Obi, was openly stolen should step aside until a full investigation into what happened at the last election was completed.