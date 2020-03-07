Adeboye prophesied I’d be Bayelsa governor, says Douye Diri

Douye Diri, governor of Bayelsa, says Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, prophesied he will be declared governor.

Speaking at the church’s headquarters along Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Friday, Diri recalled when the pastor told him he would recover his mandate when he visited the church.

Diri, who lost in the governorship election, later emerged winner after the supreme court sacked David Lyon, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who won the election.

The PUNCH quoted him as saying he visited the church after he went to court to challenge the outcome of the election.

“I promptly rejected those results and continued with the judicial process in Nigeria,” he reportedly told the congregation.

“During the process, I visited this church on the 11th of December during the programme of the Great Turn Around.

“After the service, I went to see Daddy G.O. He prayed for me and thereafter, he said, ‘it is well. Go and when you receive it, come back to the church’.

“The judicial processes continued until the 14th of February about 24 hours to the swearing-in ceremony of the alleged winner. Brethren, a miracle was accomplished. The Supreme Court declared me the winner of that election.

“I have come to give Him (God) the glory and to return the glory to Him and to Him alone.

“I want to thank Daddy G.O. and all of you who stood with me in prayers. Today, I am the governor of Bayelsa state.”