Adeleke undeserving of Oyetola’s congratulatory message – APC

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has said the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, was undeserving of a congratulatory message from his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola, even after the Court of Appeal in Abuja, affirmed his election.

The party disclosed this in a statement signed by his acting chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, obtained in Osogbo on Tuesday in reaction to Adeleke, who, during an interview with Arise Television on Monday had stated that he was expecting a congratulatory message from Oyetola, after Court of Appeal, affirmed his election.

Responding further to Adeleke’s claim in the interview, Lawal asked what would be the basis for Oyetola to congratulate Adeleke when there was an ongoing election process.

Lawal stated that such a request which was a tall order with no justification to warrant the congratulations of Adeleke by Oyetola over a subsisting election matter which was Supreme Court-bound.

The statement further read, “I don’t understand the thinking of Adeleke. Is he saying that Oyetola should congratulate him for killing no fewer than 30 members and supporters of our party to secure his pyrrhic victory?

“If Adeleke has conscience, does he want to pretend that he wasn’t aware that his party, the PDP, turned Osun State to a killing field before, during and after the elections, the results of which he is dubiously flaunting to feign non-existing popularity and acceptability?

“Adeleke will have to wait till eternity for a congratulatory message from Oyetola whom he robbed in the daylight during the elections that were won for him by the militia wing of his administration. If congratulatory messages are being sold in an open market, it is not a hyperbolic expression to state that our candidate, Oyetola, cannot extend one to you for one Kobo.

“Why would a potential respondent in the Supreme Court in an extant matter demand for a congratulatory message from an appellant if not for an ulterior motive or lack of knowledge of the workings of the judicial endeavours?

Adeleke does not merit Oyetola’s congratulatory message as it is being forcefully demanded by the governor as it is not for frivolous ventures.”