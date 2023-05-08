Adeleke vs Oyetola: Supreme court to deliver judgement on Tuesday

The supreme court in Abuja has fixed Tuesday to deliver judgment on the disputed July 16 governorship poll in Osun state.

A five-member panel of justices led by John Okoro fixed the date on Monday after all the parties involved adopted their written briefs in the matter.

The Osun governorship election tribunal, in January, held that Gboyega Oyetola was able to prove that there was over-voting in some of the polling units.

Consequently, the majority judgment of the tribunal ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Ademola Adeleke and issue a fresh one to Oyetola as the duly elected governor of Osun.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, Ademola Adeleke appealed the judgment.

On March 24, the court of appeal sitting in Abuja reinstated Adeleke as the duly elected governor of the state.

Delivering judgment in the appeal filed by Adeleke, a three-member panel of justices held that the election tribunal erred when it ruled that the 1st and 2nd respondents (Gboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress) proved their allegation of over-voting.

In his appeal, Adeleke argued that there was no majority judgment as the second judge on the panel, Rabi Bashir, failed to write her opinion as required by section 294(2) of the constitution.

He also challenged the jurisdiction of the tribunal to preside over the petition on the grounds that it failed to consider the preliminary objection he filed against the petitioners.