Adoke contracts COVID-19, asks Nigerians to take disease ‘more seriously’

Mohammed Bello Adoke, former attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, has contracted COVID-19 but is asymptomatic.

In a phone chat with TheCable on Tuesday, Adoke said he had gone to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for his medicals.

“Two days to my return trip to Nigeria, I went for the mandatory COVID-19 test. A day to the trip, I got the result. It was positive, even though I did not have any symptoms. Immediately, I embarked on self-isolation as required by the protocol,” he said.

“However, up till now, I am asymptomatic. I do not have a high temperature, I am not coughing, and my breathing is normal. I can taste and I can smell. Also, my oxygen level and blood pressure are normal. I am very grateful to God.

“I am due another test soon to know if I am COVID-free now so that I can return to Nigeria. I implore Nigerians to take this disease seriously. You cannot be too careful. Let us follow the guidelines released by the government. May God protect us from this plague.”

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the country has had a total number 91,351 positive tests since the outbreak of the pandemic — with 1,318 deaths and 75,699 recoveries as at Monday evening.

However, cases have been on the rise in the second wave, with 57 deaths recorded last week.

Adoke, who is currently being tried on allegations of money laundering by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at a federal high court in Abuja, was last month granted permission to travel for his medicals.

Inyang Ekwo, the judge, ordered the release of his international passport so he could travel and return before the trial resumes on January 11.

“By the grace of God, I hope to be in court for the trial. I am doing fine.”