AfDB vice-president, Blanke, resigns

The Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development at the African Development Bank, Dr Jennifer Blanke, has resigned her position, The PUNCH reports.

The bank disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement, saying Blanke’s resignation would take effect July 4, 2020.

She was quoted as saying, “I am leaving purely for family reasons to rejoin my family in Switzerland, after a very fulfilling time at the bank. I will miss the bank and the excellent team we have built. I will continue to strongly support the bank from wherever I am.

“I thank President Akinwumi Adesina for his strong leadership, guidance, and support which have undoubtedly motivated and helped my team and I to play a key role in the transformation of the bank. I feel privileged to have been given an opportunity to contribute to the bank’s agenda for accelerating Africa’s social and economic transformation.”

AfDB President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, expressed delight to have worked with Blanke over the past three years. “She has demonstrated genuine leadership skills and moved the needles on so many fronts, especially in the areas of food security, women’s financial empowerment, and job creations. I wish her all the best and look forward to continued partnerships and engagement with Jennifer,” Adesina said.

Blanke joined the bank in early 2017 and has overseen a number of its programmes, according to the statement.