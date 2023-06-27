Afenifere writes Ogun APC, denies issuing any statement to support Gbenga Daniel

The Yoruba Socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has denied a statement purportedly issued by the organisation on the alleged rift between Governor Dapo Abiodun and a former governor of the state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

The Punch newspaper, had published a story early Tuesday, purportedly signed by the Organizing Secretary of the Afenifere, who identified himself as Abagun kole Omololu, wherein he accused Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of insulting Otunba Daniel, and even went further to ‘warn’ the party.

Afenifere, in a letter signed by its Secretary General, Chief Sola Ebiseni, and directly addressed to the Assistant Publicity Secretary of Ogun APC, said the position of Organizing Secretary, was vacant and such letter couldn’t have emanated from the office.

The statement added that even if the office was occupied and functional, it is not part of the functions of the office to speak for the organisation, saying Afenifere by its principle neither takes side nor plays to the gallery.

“Further to your letter dated 27th June 2023 in respect of a publication in The Punch today on the alleged misunderstanding between Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former Governor of Ogun State and present Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District and His Excellency, Dapo Abiodun, Governor of the State, please be informed that Afenifere is not aware of any such misunderstanding between the two eminent Yoruba personalities.

“In the event of such occurrence, which is not unnatural, Afenifere has time-honoured Yoruba modus operandi for result-oriented intervention, part of which is not taking side or playing to the gallery.

“The statement credited to the Afenifere was not made by the Organisation and we are utterly surprised that, by your position, you may not know that the office of the National Organising Secretary of Afenifere is vacant, the last holder thereof having been dismissed and his membership suspended as disciplinary measures for unauthorised and embarrassing public statements, which development the press is also not unaware of.

“Besides, you may also wish to know that it is not part of the functions of the National Organising Secretary to speak for the Afenifere in public communications,” the statement read.