Africa Day: APRA urges African leaders to look inwards for solutions

The African Public Relations Association (APRA) has urged African leaders to look inwards for homegrown solutions rather than seeking foreign aids to combat COVID-19.

Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, APRA President, who gave the advice in a statement on Monday, noted that since inception, the need for Africa to stand together could not be over emphasized than now when the continent faced a global pandemic that left every part of the world struggling for its own survival.

Badejo-Okusanya said that rather than brood over the present situation, this was an opportunity for Africa to look inwards by developing its own homegrown solutions in terms of medical equipment and innovation to cures.

“African leaders working together offers the opportunity to break away from the preconceived notions and mindsets that have held us bound for too long.

“This year’s theme for Africa Day ‘Silencing The Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development and Intensifying the Fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic’ is quite apt.

“In the words of the founding father of African Unity, the late Dr Kwame Osageyefo Nkrumah, we must unite now or perish.

“We must recognise that our economic independence resides in our African Union and requires the same concentration upon the political achievement, “he said.

Badejo-Okusanya said that “if we must silence the guns and create conducive conditions for the development of Africa by jointly fighting this pandemic, communication was key.

He noted that APRA would continue to create a positive narrative for the continent and its people.

“We will create synergies with other professions, governments and organisations to achieve this goal,” he said.

Badejo-Okusanya noted that APRA had set up a post COVID-19 advisory team made up of respected professional colleagues from across the continent to advise the association.

He said that the team was charged with the responsibility of giving Africa and APRA a voice on issues of governance, leadership and development.