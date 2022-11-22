AFRIMA & CANEX WKND ANNOUNCE ALL-STAR LINE UP FOR CLOSING CONCERT

The plans are finalized for the upcoming CANEX WKND 2022, which will take place from November 25 to November 27 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. This three-day event will bring together creatives, investors, industry leaders, businesses in the creative industries, and government representatives, with a strong emphasis on the exchange of knowledge and best practices from various fields within Africa’s creative and cultural industries.

CANEX WKND is more than just a business-to-business conference for the thriving creative industry in Africa and the diaspora; it’s also a celebration of emerging creative talent. The African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIM), a pan-African multilateral financial agency tasked with funding and promoting intra- and extra-African commerce, is behind the CANEX WKND. AFREXIM has played a significant role in the growth and promotion of the African creative economy.

According to the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Professor Benedict Oramah, “The CANEX WKND presents an opportunity to unlock the best of Africa.”

He also further emphasized the value of CANEX WKND as a goldmine for Africa’s untapped talents, citing the depth of insight and opportunities to be shared at the free-to-attend event.

Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Afreximbank Executive Vice President, Intra-African Trade Bank, highlighted the importance of supporting Africa’s creative industries, saying that they represented sources of abundant jobs, especially for the continent’s talented youth. The cultural and creative industries have merged to create one of the most dynamic sectors of the global economy.”

In addition to a high-profile fashion show, film screening, and a range of live performances, CANEX WKND will close with a multi-artist concert that features some of the best talents from Africa and beyond.

In proud partnership with The All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, on Sunday 27 September, CANEX WKND is proud to present a concert featuring:

Yemi Alade, Singer (Nigeria)

Josey (Côte d’Ivoire)

Nandy (Tanzania)

Nadia Nakai (South Africa)

Suspect 95 (Cote d’Ivoire)

Didi B (Côte d’Ivoire)

DJ Mohgreen (Morocco/ France)

Julian Marley (USA)

This line-up, especially curated by AFRIMA and CANEX WKND aims to showcase the diversity of talent from across the continent, with an important nod to the diaspora. Artists representing the various regions of Africa will bring their star talent and energy to the closing event of what promises to be a historic event for Africa’s creative sector.

CANEX and AFRIMA are aligned as platforms with the mission to promote, develop, and celebrate African talent. As Africa’s leading music awards event, AFRIMA has developed a strong reputation based on its key values of Fairness, Authenticity, Creativity, Excellence, Integrity, and Transparency.

According to the President/Executive Producer, of AFRIMA, Mr. Mike Dada, the partnership with AFREXIM Bank on curating CANEX WKND with the CANEX team is a great move to consolidate efforts in supporting, promoting, and developing Africa’s creative economy.

“Having seen that AFREXIM’s vision for CANEX WKND aligns significantly with our primary objectives of stimulating the creative economy, and developing it for future generations, we are very excited to partner on this. We are happy about the fact that this will also help further promote African music and talents to a local and international audience, and give them more access to career-lifting opportunities and possibilities. This is the beginning of more great collaborations for the growth of the African creative space.”

CANEX WKND is free to attend for all delegates who will be able to attend all the key event sessions including a range of intensive masterclasses commencing on Thursday 24 November, the main plenary sessions that will include experts such as; Prof. Bruce Onobrakpeya (Nigeria); Didier Drogba, Retired Professional Footballer (Côte d’Ivoire) Alex Okosi, Managing Director of EMEA Emerging Markets at YouTube (Nigeria); Elvis Adidiema, Director, Sony Music for French-speaking Africa (Congo); Abdul-Karim Abdullah, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Culture Management Group (CMG) and Afrochella Festival (Ghana); Magali Ohouens, Modern Art Specialist & Exhibition Coordinator at Cécile Fakhoury Gallery (Côte d’Ivoire); Armando Cabral, Founder and Creative Director, Armando Cabral (Portugal); and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Author (Nigeria) amongst others.