After 12 years, court to deliver judgement on Orji Kalu’s ‘N7bn fraud case’

A federal high court in Lagos has fixed December 2 for judgement in the trial of Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia state.

Mohammed Idris, the judge, fixed the date on Tuesday after the prosecution and the defence adopted their final written addresses.

Kalu alongside Slok Nigeria Limited, his company and Udeh Udeogu, his director of finance and accounts while he was governor, were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 39 counts of fraud to the tune of N7.6bn.

The trial started in 2007, but was stalled owing to legal hiccups.

Besides, the N7.6bn, which the prosecution accused him of diverting, the defendant was also accused of receiving a total of N460m allegedly taken from the Abia state government treasury between July and December 2002.

The prosecution called 19 witnesses, while the defendants testified themselves.

Currently, Kalu is a senator representing Abia north district.