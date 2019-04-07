Again, armed bandits on motorcycles attack Birnin-Gwari in daylight

Armed bandits attacked, killed and burnt houses in Kakangi village, South-West of Birnin-Gwari on Saturday in broad daylight.

The bandits stormed Kakangi around 5.00 pm on motorcycles shooting sporadically at the police station before procrastinating on a house to house attack and torching houses.

An escapee, who right now at Gagumi about 20 kilometres from Kakangi said: “We were sitting in front of the police station and suddenly bandits heavily started shooting. I jumped through the fence to escape”

The escapee added that “As I was escaping thick smoke from several locations overshadow the sky.”

Several sources said many people feared dead including high profile indigenes of Kakangi, that were attending a mass wedding.

Security situation has worsened due to armed banditry and kidnapped. Many communities particularly along Birnin-Gwari -Funtua road had deserted their homes and took refuge in Birnin-Gwari and elsewhere.

Birnin-Gwari Update: Six people with various degrees of injuries from gunshot are lying critically at General hospital Birnin-Gwari. One policeman was confirmed death, while several shops at Kakangi village market burnt to ashes. Rescue and search operation ongoing. Some people missing or abducted.