Aguero ‘will die scoring goals’, says Guardiola

Manchester City’s record-breaking forward Sergio Aguero will “die scoring goals”, says his boss Pep Guardiola.

The Argentina striker scored a hat-trick to become the highest overseas goalscorer in Premier League history as City thrashed Aston Villa 6-1.

Aguero, 31, moved past Thierry Henry and joined Frank Lampard on 177 goals scored in England’s top flight.

“He’s a legend,” added Guardiola. “It was an honour to be here on the day he achieved the record.”

Aguero scored City’s third, fifth and sixth goals – as well assisting Riyad Mahrez for the opener – as Guardiola’s side demolished Villa to move above Leicester into second in the table.

Aguero’s contract ends in 2021 but Guardiola has not given up hope that the striker, who joined from Atletico Madrid in July 2011 for £40m, will sign a new deal.

“It depends on him, it is his decision,” said Guardiola.

“This kind of player… there are not many in the incredible history of English football. He helps to make the Premier League better.”