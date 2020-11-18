Air France, Lufthansa, KLM to resume flights into Nigeria

Air France, KLM and Lufthansa have received approval to resume operations in the country.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Hadi Sirika, the minister of aviation, said Qatar Airways has also received approval to operate in Abuja.

The presidential task force on COVID-19 (PTF) had restricted 10 airlines from operating in the country when international flight resumed on September 5.

At the time, Sirika said Air France and KLM airlines were not granted approval for flight operations because “tourist visa holders are not allowed entry” in the airlines’ originating countries.

“We are working with ministry of health, CACOVID & the PTF to open Kano, Port Harcourt & possibly Enugu airports before the end of the year. Also Lufthansa, Air France/KLM has been given go-ahead to resume. Qatar Airways is approved to start Abuja. Thank you for your patience🙏🏽🇳🇬,” the minister wrote.

In March, the FG had shut down all airports to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Domestic flights resumed in all airports in July while international flights resumed at the Lagos and Abuja airports in September.

Sirika said the aviation ministry is working with the health ministry, Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID) and the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 to ensure that the three airports are opened.