Airspace to be shut as aviation unions join NLC strike

Four aviation unions have announced their intention to join the Nigeria Labour Congress in its strike on Monday.

In a statement on Friday, the unions directed workers in the aviation sector to withdraw their services from Monday, September 28.

This means that the airspace may not be open for operations on Monday.

The four unions joining the strike are the National Union of Air Transport Employees, National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals.

“As you are aware, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have declared indefinite nationwide strike action with effect from Monday, September 28, 2020,” the statement read.

“Our unions as above named are in full support of the strike action. As such all workers in the aviation sector are hereby directed to withdraw their services at all aerodromes nationwide as from 00hrs of 28th September 2020 until otherwise communicated by the NLC/TUC or our unions. All workers shall comply.”

The NLC is protesting the removal of fuel subsidy and the recently implemented cost-reflective electricity tariff.

Other unions that have announced their intention to join the strike are Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).