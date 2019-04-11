Airtel appoints Dinesh Balsingh as chief commercial officer

Airtel Nigeria has appointed Dinesh Balsingh as its chief commercial officer “effective immediately”. Until his latest appointment, Balsingh was the company’s marketing director.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company also announced the appointments of Seun Solanke as information technology director and Femi Kupoluyi as sales and distribution director.

According to the statement, Dinesh will directly supervise Airtel’s sales, distribution, marketing, customer service and regional operations functions.

“He will be responsible for growing revenue market share, customer market share, brand development, customer experience as well as leading and driving innovation,” the statement read.

Dinesh, an alumnus of TSM in South India, has over 20 years’ experience spanning the entire marketing spectrum including products, customer lifecycle management, data and content, revenue planning and brand.

Solanke, the new information technology director, joined Airtel Nigeria from Ericsson MEA where he was both the senior director and head of solution area BSS for Middle East and Africa and also the director and head of digital services customer unit, Nigeria.

Kupoluyi, the newly appointed sales and distribution director has over 20 years cross-functional experience in relationship management, sales and marketing operations, forecasting and planning.

He was formerly the franchise director, north and central region for Coca-Cola Nigeria.