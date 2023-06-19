Airtel launches 5G

Kayode Ogundele
Another mobile network operator, Airtel Nigeria, has officially launched services riding on the fifth generation (5G) technology in the country.

The launch brings to three the total number of operators offering services on the technology which promises to deliver super-fast data services and redefine services in other sectors of the economy including medicine, agric, and others.

MTN Nigeria pioneered the launch of the service which was followed by Mafab Communications.

Chief Commercial Officer at Airtel Nigeria, Femi Oshinlaja, said 5G services will be available in four major cities of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos, Ogun and Rivers States, adding that services would be extended to other parts of the country subsequently.

