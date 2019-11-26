Aisha Buhari receives in audience UNGA president

The First Lady, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President of the General Assembly of the United Nations, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad Bande on the victory, which she said is a sign of the respect accorded Nigeria by the international community.

She hailed his commitment towards improving the health and well-being of women, children and other vulnerable members of the society, saying this commitment will contribute in no small way to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in Nigeria.

Mrs Buhari spoke Monday when Bande visited her in Abuja.

She recalled the excitement with which Professor Bande’s appointment was received in Nigeria and expressed the hope that his tenure as President of the UN General Assembly will have greater impact on the empowerment and autonomy of women, their socio-political economy and health status.

She expressed optimism that Future Assured programme will partner with his office to ensure better health outcomes for women and children.

Earlier, Professor Tijjani Mohammed Bande expressed his gratitude to the First Lady for sending a delegation during his inauguration as President of the 74th UN General Assembly and commended the First Lady’s work on improving the well-being of Women and Children as it directly relate to the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

He expressed the readiness of his office to partner with the First Lady in areas of poverty alleviation, girl child education, inclusion, Women & Children Empowerment, and Gender Equality among others.

The meeting was attended by wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs & Administration, Dr. Hajo Sani, while the UN General Assembly President was accompanied by Ag. Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, Ambassador Samson Itegboje and the UN Chef de’ Cabinet, Ms. Marie Skaare.