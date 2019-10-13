Aisha Buhari returns to Nigeria

After months abroad, amidst several speculations, the First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari returned to the country Sunday morning.

She arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 4.30am via a British Airways flight from the United Kingdom.

She had posted a picture of her and Modupe Oguntade, wife of the Nigerian Ambassador to the UK, whom she said was seeing her off.

She wrote: “Wife of the Nigerian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Mrs Modupe Oguntade seeing me off. Thank you so much, madam.”

Speaking to reporters on arrival, Mrs. Buhari said she was happy to be home after a well-deserved rest. She confirmed that she was fully rejuvenated to continue the work of improving the health and well-being of women, children and other vulnerable Nigerians.

She used the opportunity to thank her husband, family and well-wishers for their support and encouragement.

On hand to receive her were wives of present and former and governors and many associates.