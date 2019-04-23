Aiteo says Nembe creek trunk line fire outbreak under control

Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company Limited (AEEPCo) says it has put out the fire that occurred within its Nembe Creek Trunk Line at Ewoba in Bayelsa on April 21.

The company’s spokesperson, Ndiana Matthew, said this in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

According to Matthew, a joint investigation visit made up of security, regulatory agencies, as well as community representatives, visited the scene to assess the situation on April 22.

He said that the firm suspected that the fire outbreak might be an act of sabotage, adding that specialised equipment would soon be mobilised to the line to facilitate a quick return to production.

Aiteo had declared a force majeure on the line immediately the fire occurred on April 21. AEEPCo is a subsidiary of the Aiteo Group founded in February 2008.

The Aiteo Group acquired its Oil Mining Licence (OML) from the Royal Dutch Shell and since 2008, it has become one of Nigeria’s leading oil and gas companies.