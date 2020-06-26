Ajimobi died of COVID-19 complications in Lagos hospital, says Abayomi

Kayode Ogundele
The Late Abiola Ajimobi
The Late Abiola Ajimobi

Akin Abayomi, Lagos state commissioner of health, has revealed the cause of death of Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of Oyo state.

In a tweet on Friday, the commissioner said the former governor died of multiple organ failure following complications from COVID-19 infection on Thursday.

We regret the death of immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajumobi who passed on today, June 25, 2020 at First Cardiologist Consultant; a private #COVID19 approved care facility in Lagos State.

The former Governor died from multiple organs failure following pic.twitter.com/4RSaJAk7QG

— Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) June 26, 2020

Ajimobi was 70 years.

