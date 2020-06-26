Ajimobi to be buried on Sunday – Family

The remains of the former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, will be buried in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Sunday.

His body would be interred at the Ajimobi Central Mosque, Oke Ado, Ibadan at noon.

Bolaji Tunji, the media aide to the late National Deputy Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, said in a statement on Friday that the decision was taken sequel to a meeting held by the Ajimobi’s family.

The statement indicated that participants at the burial should adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols.

It read in parts, “In close consultation with the governments of Lagos and Oyo states, the date for the burial ceremony has been announced.

“Barring any changes, his body will be interred at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque at Oke-Ado, Ibadan, at noon on Sunday, June 28 after the traditional Muslim prayers.

“To ensure that strict COVID-19 protocols are adhered to and in light of the current circumstances of our national health challenges, the family appeals to the public to observe strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in their participation

“Furthermore, the details of the live media coverage of the funeral ceremony will be made public by tomorrow (Saturday).

“In the near future, details of a larger funeral gathering will be announced where a lot more of his well-wishers will have the opportunity to pay him their respect.”