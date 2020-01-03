Akeredolu can’t resolve Ondo APC crisis, says aspirant

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State, Jimi Odimayo, has alleged that the lingering crisis rocking the party in the state cannot be resolved by the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

He alleged that the governor was fuelling the crisis rather than finding solution to it.

Odimayo stated this while speaking with journalists, in Ode Irele, headquarters of the Irele Local Government Area of the state, after a meeting with the APC members in the area.

Odimayo said crisis started in the party when the governor emerged as the party’s governorship candidate three years ago.

He alleged that, since then, the crisis had been lingering and dividing the party. “The current administration in the state has left a vacuum in the party unattended to, for too long.

“This has made the issues, seemingly, irreconcilable. So, for the APC to go into any general election, this vacuum must be filled.

“It is quite obvious that there is a vacuum. The party is not united based on the fact that it has been three years that the crisis, which arose from the primaries three years ago, cannot be resolved.

“It is a failure of leadership. So, there is a problem. That you have failed to lead or bring people together is a big failure.

“The APC needs to save the current situation because the crisis has become almost irreconcilable.

“I can assure you that with God on my side, the party will be stronger again towards emerging victorious at the polls.”

Odimayo, who is contesting the governorship seat in the forthcoming polls, said he had commenced reconciliation process among all the aggrieved members of the party.

He said, “With my candidacy, we are already ensuring that all the necessary areas are fixed before the election.

“My candidacy will reconcile all the aggrieved members of the party as well as resolve all the differences within the party.

“God said He is sending me to go and resolve the crisis in the party and to restore hope in the state. People are hungry; it can be felt across the state.

“The state needs someone who knows that the essence of governance is to give people the basic necessities of life.”

However, the Chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin, refuted the allegation that there was crisis in the party and that Akeredolu was doing nothing about it.

He insisted that the “party remains one in Ondo State.”

Adetimehin said, “Any member of the APC that is saying there is crisis must be an enemy of the party. Akeredolu is doing his best to unite everybody and the moves have been successful. There is no crisis anywhere.

“The people of the state are enjoying the APC government, that is why he (Akeredolu) has been able to perform and achieve in the government.”