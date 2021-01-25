Akeredolu didn’t ask herdsmen to vacate Ondo – Fayemi

The chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, says herdsmen were not asked to vacate Ondo State.

He said this during the meeting between members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria and members of the Nigeria Governors Forum on Monday.

Some of the governors in attendance include Ondo, Osun, Ekiti, Oyo, and Jigawa, and Kebbi states.

In his welcome remarks, the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, said the meeting was called to resolve the issue of insecurity in the South-West.

He explained that the order pronounced by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was misconstrued by the media, particularly the social media.

He noted that Akeredolu had not ordered the Fulani to leave Ondo State.

“What we are after is the criminals, not Fulani herdsmen, criminals are criminals irrespective of their ethnic group.”