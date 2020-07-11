Akeredolu to slug it out with 10 aspirants as APC concludes screening

The All Progressives Congress (APC) screening committee has cleared Rotimi Akeredolu, the incumbent governor, and 10 other aspirants to contest the primary election for the Ondo governorship poll.

The committee, headed by Tijani Tumsa, disqualified only one out of the 12 aspirants that participated in the exercise.

Tumsa announced this on Friday while submitting the panel’s report to Akpan Udoedehe, secretary of the APC caretaker committee, at the party headquarters in Abuja.

Those cleared for the primary election are

Joseph Iji

Odimayo Okunjimi

Olayide Adelami

Isaac Kekemeke.

Olusola Oke

lfeoluwa Oyedele

Olajumoke Anifowoshe

Awodeyi Akinsehinwa

Akinola Colinus

Olubukola Adetula

Abraham Olusegun

Tumsa said the aspirants were scored based on their presentations, education qualifications among others.

“We commenced the screening exercise two days ago. There were 12 aspirants in all and I am glad to report that they all showed up for the exercise and we were able to conduct the screening within the two days stipulated,” he said.

“The committee decided that the aspirants be scored based on their presentations, educational qualifications, their commitment to the party, knowledge of the constitution, community service, manifesto of the APC, their team spirit and working experience.

“Of the 12 aspirants for the election, the committee has deemed it possible to qualify 11 of the aspirants to contest for the primary. We understand of course that the 12th aspirant has the option of appealing the decision of the committee.

The APC had fixed its indirect primary election for the governorship poll on July 20.

Last year, TheCable had reported that Oyedele, one of the cleared aspirants, would challenge Akeredolu for the gubernatorial ticket.