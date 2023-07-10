Akeredolu writes Ondo Assembly, extends medical leave

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has written to the state House of Assembly requesting for an extension of his medical leave.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, confirmed the receipt of the letter in Akure, the state capital.

Akeredolu said in the letter that the request was sequel to doctors’ advice on the need for him to take adequate rest after recuperating.

Receiving the letter on behalf of other lawmakers, the Speaker said the governor’s action was in line with Section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Oladiji, who expressed appreciation to God for the speedy recovery of the governor, expressed optimism that he would soon resume his duties.

Akeredolu, in the letter, said his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, would “continue to act as governor until there is a written declaration to the contrary.”

Recall that in the governor’s letter, dated June 5, had informed the Assembly of proceeding on medical leave and was expected to resume on July 6.

Also, the Organised Labour in the state had asked the governor to take some rest before resuming work.

They said: “Despite his speedy recovery, we strongly urge our dear governor to prioritise rest and complete recuperation before resuming his duties.

“We understand his inclination to resume work promptly due to his strong work ethic, but we implore him to allow himself more time to rest and fully recover.”

In a statement by Comrade Oladele Amoko, NLC Chairperson; Olapade Ademola, JNC Chairman, and Clement Fatuase, TUC Chairman, Labour said they are delighted to receive the news of the governor’s swift recovery.

Their statement read in part: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to God for His unwavering grace and healing bestowed upon our dedicated governor.

“The Organised Labour in Ondo State remains committed to interceding on behalf of the governor.

“We express our profound appreciation for the governor’s unwavering love and dedication to the workers and people of the Sunshine State.

“It is evident that the state is functioning smoothly without hindrance during the governor’s absence.

“Although we miss his competent administrative decisions and interventions, we are confident in his imminent safe return.

“We call upon every citizen and resident of the state to continue to pray for our governor’s well-being.”