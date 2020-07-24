Akpabio celebrating NDDC probe with pepper soup… Buhari must sack him now – Fayose

Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Godswill Akpabio, minister of Niger Delta affairs.

In a tweet on Friday, the former governor said Kemebradikumo Pondei, acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), must also be relieved of his position to show that the president is not in support of corruption.

The national assembly is currently investigating the alleged mismanagement of N40 billion by the interim management committee of NDDC.

Pondei fainted while he was being grilled by the panel on Monday.

Fayose alleged that the duo had been celebrating the success of their drama at the national assembly with hot pepper soup and assorted drinks.

“With this level of fraud exposed in NDDC, Buhari must sack Akpabio now,” Fayose said.

“The President can’t continue to treat looting of public treasury as family affair and his fight against corruption as instrument of persecution against opposition figures.

“By keeping in his govt the likes of Akpabio and the NDDC MD, Prof Pondei, who went about celebrating the success of their National Assembly drama with hot pepper soup and assorted drinks, the President will only be reinforcing the conclusion that he supports corruption.”

