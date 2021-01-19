Akwa Ibom PDP chairman, Ekpenyong, is dead

The Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, Udo Ekpenyong died in the early hours of Tuesday, January 19, 2021

A family source who pleaded anonymity said he died after a protracted illness.

The late PDP chairman who was a former commissioner of local government and chieftaincy affairs in the State hailed from Ukanafun Local Government Area of the state

He was elected as the PDP state chairman less than one year ago.

As at the time of filing this report, Akwa Ibom State government and the PDP are yet to make an official statement concerning his death.